King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 45,889 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,889 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Expand Energy worth $21,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 255.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 374.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $103.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expand Energy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.46.

Q4 earnings materially beat consensus: EXE topped EPS and revenue estimates as production rose ~15%, lifting revenue and cash flow and underpinning stronger near‑term performance expectations.

Earnings call emphasized an efficiency‑led pivot and operational improvements, signaling management is refocusing on returns and margin expansion rather than growth-at-all-costs — a message investors often reward.

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend (record March 5, payable March 26), restoring shareholder yield and supporting investor interest from income‑focused holders. (Dividend announced Feb. 17)

Wall Street sentiment remains largely constructive — multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and mid‑to‑high price targets point to upside vs. current levels, which can help sustain buying interest.

Multiple transcripts and summaries of the Q4 call and presentation are circulating (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, MSN, Globe & Mail) — these provide detail but have produced mixed investor takeaways as the market parses finer points of guidance and capital allocation.

Press notices show analysts are conflicted on some energy names including EXE — signals that consensus is not uniform and volatility may continue as investors weigh differing forecasts.

Reported short‑interest data in the feed is effectively zero/erroneous (NaN/0), so short activity is not currently a clear market driver from available filings.

Softer natural‑gas prices and investor scrutiny of the company's 2026 outlook and capex pacing led some repositioning, which pressured the stock in intraday trade despite the beat; gas price moves remain the key commodity risk for EXE's near‑term multiple.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

