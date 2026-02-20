Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.23), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILA opened at $8.01 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LILA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 58.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 727.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company’s operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

