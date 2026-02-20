Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Wheels Up Experience’s conference call:

Wheels Up is modernizing its on?fleet jets—transitioning from Citations to Phenom 300s and Challenger 300/350s , ~40% complete and expected to finish by end?2026 to reposition into a more premium, corporate?focused offering.

Wheels Up is modernizing its on?fleet jets—transitioning from Citations to , ~40% complete and expected to finish by end?2026 to reposition into a more premium, corporate?focused offering. The company reported its first?ever positive EBITDA this quarter; the membership fleet is generating ~19% contribution margin (?3.5 pts headwind from the fleet transition) with a management target of 30%+ contribution margins as the transition completes.

The company reported its first?ever this quarter; the membership fleet is generating ~19% contribution margin (?3.5 pts headwind from the fleet transition) with a management target of contribution margins as the transition completes. Scale is meaningful: membership revenue is ~ $600 million and charter brokerage net revenue is ~ $600 million (global charter business is profitable and growing), giving ~ $1.2 billion in combined revenue exposure and global reach.

Scale is meaningful: membership revenue is ~ and charter brokerage net revenue is ~ (global charter business is profitable and growing), giving ~ in combined revenue exposure and global reach. The strategic, two?way partnership with Delta (joint corporate sales to ~40,000 corporate customers, SkyMiles and digital integrations, and pilots for first/last?mile solutions) is being used to unlock new private?aviation demand and corporate adoption.

The strategic, two?way partnership with (joint corporate sales to ~40,000 corporate customers, SkyMiles and digital integrations, and pilots for first/last?mile solutions) is being used to unlock new private?aviation demand and corporate adoption. Near?term risks include margin pressure from the ongoing fleet transition and inflationary cost pressures (labor, parts, fuel); the company also remains levered with aircraft financing and a ~$390 million investor term loan and majority strategic ownership by Delta/PE investors, which could constrain liquidity or public float flexibility.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,309,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.

Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.

