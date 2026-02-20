Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.720-5.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

LAMR stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.23. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%.Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 145.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 123.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after buying an additional 816,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after acquiring an additional 490,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,490,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,839.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,137,000 after buying an additional 218,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,973,000 after buying an additional 178,880 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

