L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,239 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $616.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.61. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

