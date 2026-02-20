Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $5.75. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 1,793 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gulf Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.46% of Gulf Resources worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Resources, Inc (NASDAQ: GURE) is an industrial mineral exploration and development company focused on phosphate rock and related product development. The company’s primary objective is to advance mineral projects that supply phosphate-based raw materials for agricultural and industrial applications, including production of fertilizers, animal feed supplements and specialty chemical precursors.

Gulf Resources’ flagship asset is its Hamilton County phosphate project in north central Florida, where it holds extensive mineral leases covering phosphate-bearing formations.

