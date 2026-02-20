J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.71 and traded as high as GBX 769. J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 761.21, with a volume of 202,614 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JDW shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.
In related news, insider Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total value of £47,061.49. Insiders own 29.89% of the company’s stock.
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
