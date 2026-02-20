Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Given a C$175.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$175.00 price objective on Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Metals from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.17.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

About Osisko Metals

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. Osisko Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market cap of C$116.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. It also holds interests in the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

