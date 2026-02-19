NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 11,896 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 208,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.40 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

