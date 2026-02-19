Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through index call options on selected indices, equities, and/or exchange-traded funds.

