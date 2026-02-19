Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.12.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.