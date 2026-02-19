Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.3% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Jefferies Financial Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies resumed coverage of Antero Resources (AR) with a Buy rating and $50 price target — underscores active research coverage and potential advisory/underwriting leverage in E&P names. Jefferies Resumes Coverage of Antero Resources (AR) with Buy Rating and $50 PT
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies analyst maintained a Buy on Puig, citing resilient growth and valuation upside — example of repeatable research coverage that supports trading and client flow. Puig: Resilient Growth and Valuation Upside Support a Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated a Buy on Foghorn Therapeutics, highlighting a near?term catalyst (FHD?909) and pipeline upside — shows research coverage into biopharma catalysts that can drive transaction activity. Jefferies Initiates Buy on Foghorn Therapeutics Driven by FHD?909 Mid?2026 Catalyst and Upside from Emerging EP300/CBP Degrader Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies sees DraftKings’ post?earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — reflects the firm’s willingness to back clients through trading/coverage calls, which can support trading revenue. DraftKings Stock Is Oversold on Earnings Plunge. Should You Buy the Dip?
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated Buy calls on niche names (Chemring, Hacksaw, ITM Power) — breadth of buy-side recommendations signals active coverage and potential fee/opportunity generation across defense, gaming and clean?energy sectors. Buy Rating on Chemring Driven by Structural Growth Visibility and EPS Acceleration Despite Transitional FY26
- Neutral Sentiment: Several Hold/neutral reiterations (Kambi, Scandic Hotels, Somnigroup) and a downgrade of Kinetik to Hold — routine research updates that keep client engagement steady but are unlikely to materially change Jefferies’ revenue outlook. Kambi: Solid Operational Progress but Estimate Cuts and Regulatory Headwinds Justify Neutral Hold Rating
Analyst Ratings Changes
Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of JEF stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.24.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.54%.
Jefferies Financial Group Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.
In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.
