Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.3% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.24.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.54%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

