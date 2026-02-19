Morpho Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $156.59 Million (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Morpho has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One Morpho token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002098 BTC on major exchanges. Morpho has a market capitalization of $156.59 million and approximately $21.62 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Morpho

Morpho was first traded on November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org. The official message board for Morpho is morpho.org/blog. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 379,660,076.68197122 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.4407897 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $22,629,283.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

