Comedian Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Comedian token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Comedian has a total market capitalization of $115.42 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Comedian has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Comedian was first traded on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.11932148 USD and is up 9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $7,384,784.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

