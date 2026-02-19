Vita Life Sciences Limited (VLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.46.
About Vita Life Sciences
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Life Sciences
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.