Vita Life Sciences Limited (VLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Vita Life Sciences alerts:

About Vita Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritionals; urinary health; weight management; immunity; skin, hair, and nails; liver and digestion; fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum; blood sugar management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidants; bones, joints, and muscles; and eye health.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.