Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $0.0604

Aragon (ANT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $0.02 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.75 or 1.00032695 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars.
