First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 545,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 58,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,009,000. Cambridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 172,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $131.18 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.82. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

