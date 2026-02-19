Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $52.04.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
