Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.
PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is pushing health-forward innovation with a national rollout of a prebiotic soda and a push into fiber snacks — moves that diversify the beverage/snack mix and target growing better-for-you demand. PepsiCo Bets On Prebiotic Cola And Fiber Snacks To Sustain Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlights the national launch of PepsiCo’s prebiotic soda, signaling broader distribution and marketing support that could help accelerate adoption. Beverage buzz: PepsiCo launches its prebiotic soda nationally
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo ran its first creator-led product launch aimed at Gen Z to reimagine snack formats and drive cultural relevance — a strategic marketing push that could support share gains with younger consumers. PepsiCo’s first creator-led product launch reimagines chips for Gen Z
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage notes PepsiCo’s March-quarter dividend payment and its long streak of increases, reinforcing income credibility and appeal to yield-seeking investors. Retirees Are Quietly Accumulating This 8% Dividend Grower With a Half-Century of Increases
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference (transcript), reiterating strategy around brand mix, pricing and productivity — useful detail for modelling but no major guidance shock reported. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Presents at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Slides from PepsiCo’s CAGNY presentation are available for deeper investor review of product pipeline, marketing spend and margin levers — important for longer-term conviction but not an immediate catalyst. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Presents at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2026 – Slideshow
- Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo said it will cut prices on Cheetos, Doritos and other snacks after consumer backlash — a near-term risk to gross margins and pricing power that could weigh on profitability if promotions persist. PepsiCo to cut prices on Cheetos, Doritos, and more following consumer backlash
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
