Maridea Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.