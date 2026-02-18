Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Marcus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCS. Zacks Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Marcus Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $494.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Marcus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

