The Boeing Company $BA Holdings Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 159.4% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.60. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

