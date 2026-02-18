NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Capital One Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

