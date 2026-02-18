NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,200 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 201.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CI stock opened at $290.57 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.96 and its 200 day moving average is $283.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.63.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

