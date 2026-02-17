CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,282 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 2,456 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CKX Lands Trading Down 4.4%

CKX stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.77% of CKX Lands worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.

The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.

