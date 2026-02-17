Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,042,775 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 9,814,341 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,676,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,676,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 11.8%
NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 6,320,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,936,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,585,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 639,299 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,159,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 252,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Mereo BioPharma Group
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset?centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.
Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mereo BioPharma Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.