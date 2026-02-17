Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $448.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.75 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. 24,028,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,077,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $34.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. This trade represents a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,705.40. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 128.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Featured Stories

