Comparing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) & Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primis Financial and Emergent Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $277.00 million 1.25 $61.44 million $1.93 7.25 Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Primis Financial and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Primis Financial presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 92.86%. Given Primis Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 18.78% 4.11% 0.40% Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Primis Financial beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

