Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$128.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$133.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.03 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.
