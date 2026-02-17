Edelcoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Edelcoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $49.98 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,899.76 or 0.99862473 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,292,950 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.57877762 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.