Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 194,850 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 160,148 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,691 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 1,700 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $37,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,883.16. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile
Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.
The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.
