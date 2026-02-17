Short Interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Declines By 12.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,317,882 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 2,658,148 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,465.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MINISO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

MINISO Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

