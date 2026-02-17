Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 389,603 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 447,277 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 38.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of PEO opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $26.09.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

