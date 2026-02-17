Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.2091.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $451,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 395,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,125.58. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 134,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,231,191.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,092,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,328,515.07. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,100. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 48,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWAN stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

