Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $369.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.6071.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,362,192,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,157,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,006,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,053 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after buying an additional 88,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,677,404,000 after buying an additional 123,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after buying an additional 564,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $231.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.07. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $216.01 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.