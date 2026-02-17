Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $369.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.6071.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 24th.
Autodesk stock opened at $231.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.07. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $216.01 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.
Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.
The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
