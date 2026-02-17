Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 29,742 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,742 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

