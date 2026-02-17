HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,657 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 55,069 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 500,887 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $8,825,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 34.2% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 54.7% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Argus raised shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,724.68. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $35.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

