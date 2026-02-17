Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 681,297 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 784,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on Genesco in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
GCO stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $298.65 million, a PE ratio of -153.77 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $41.52.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.
The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
