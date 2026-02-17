Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,440,051 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 5,101,066 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,568,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,568,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9,074.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $45,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $8.80 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald’s franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald’s menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

