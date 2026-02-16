TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $23.57 Million Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,013,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,570,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $8,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,509,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,779,424.75. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIR. Evercore assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 204.89 and a beta of 0.97. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

