Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN Holdings Lessened by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,436,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431,065 shares during the period. Banco Santander comprises approximately 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $77,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 104.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 241,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 123,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 52.4% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 500,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 172,042 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 120,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,728,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,186 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

