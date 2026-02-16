Amphenol Corporation $APH Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $153,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,017,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1%

Amphenol stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

