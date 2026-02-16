Todd Asset Management LLC Has $64.61 Million Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Aercap accounts for approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $64,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aercap during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aercap in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Aercap by 66.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Aercap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

Aercap Trading Up 1.7%

AER stock opened at $150.33 on Monday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Aercap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.