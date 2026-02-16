SMART Wealth LLC Sells 101,514 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

SMART Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,514 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,550,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,653,000 after buying an additional 198,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,737,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,364 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,525,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,866,000 after acquiring an additional 224,518 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,751,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,073,000 after purchasing an additional 898,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,961,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,148,000 after purchasing an additional 283,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

