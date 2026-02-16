PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL is Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,531 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 6.7% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Activity at PayPal

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, President Capital lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

