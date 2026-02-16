Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aaron’s Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $43.97.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.
The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.
