Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRG

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.