Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 108,956 Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 108,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises 1.0% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $39.76 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.1068 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

