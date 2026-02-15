Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,504 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. William Blair cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.97.

Key Stories Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. TradFi giant Fiserv builds real-time dollar rails for crypto companies

New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Fiserv Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. BNP Paribas raises PT to $64

Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries)

Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries) Negative Sentiment: Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. JPMorgan trims PT

Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Turnaround weighed by ServiceNow AI push and investor lawsuits

Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/company comparisons and commentary — longer-form pieces comparing Fiserv to peers (e.g., PayPal vs. Fiserv comeback discussions) are framing the stock as a turnaround/idea trade rather than an immediate catalyst. PayPal Vs. Fiserv: Which Is The Better Comeback Bet?

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.