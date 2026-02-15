PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Union Pacific worth $301,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,340,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22,618.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,083 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,231 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $725,222,000 after acquiring an additional 778,411 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $265.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

