PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $548,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 99,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 320,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 299,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

