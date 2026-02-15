Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,768,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,105,000 after acquiring an additional 616,717 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 478,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,851,000 after purchasing an additional 437,794 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,759,000 after purchasing an additional 427,736 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,892,000 after buying an additional 112,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IWB stock opened at $373.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.