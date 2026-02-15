ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO Shares Purchased by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 19.7% of Main Street Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Main Street Group LTD owned approximately 0.94% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $67,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,073,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $681,531,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 59.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

